Boston Celtics
Robert Horry says Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to Phil Jackson-Jeanie Buss relationship

Udoka is suspended for entire 2022-23 season

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-23 season for having an affair with a female Boston Celtics staffer.

Not many know exactly what happened, but some believe that it's worse than the public knows.

Robert Horry of the Los Angeles Lakers looks up at the ball against the Rockets at Compaq Center on March 26, 2003, in Houston, Texas.

Robert Horry of the Los Angeles Lakers looks up at the ball against the Rockets at Compaq Center on March 26, 2003, in Houston, Texas. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time a high-profile head coach was involved with a staffer on the team, however – Phil Jackson was engaged to Jeanie Buss for several years.

Jackson was never disciplined for being in a relationship with the Lakers' then-owner's daughter while he was their head coach. However, a former Lakers champion says the two situations aren't comparable.

Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss attend a New York Knicks-Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center on March 12, 2015, in Los Angeles.

Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss attend a New York Knicks-Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center on March 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

"I've had so many people come up to me and be like ‘Well, why Phil didn’t get kicked off the team when he was dating Jeanie Buss?' I'm like ‘Because he was dating Jeanie Buss,’" the seven-time champ said on his "Big Shot Bob" Podcast. "That may not be against their team policy. I'm pretty sure if Ime was a Laker and did what he did, that still would have been against team policy… But dating somebody and disclosing that, that's not against team policy."

Horry noted that Buss and Jackson both were fully transparent when their relationship began.

Jackson and Buss met in 1999 and started dating shortly thereafter. They got engaged in 2013 but called it off four years later. Jackson was the Lakers' head coach from 1999 to 2004, and again from 2005 to 2011.

Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka during the NBA Finals on June 8, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston.

Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka during the NBA Finals on June 8, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Udoka has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010 – rumors circulated that the head coach was involved in an affair with a staffer who ran travel logistics for the team and made "unwanted comments" toward a woman he was in an affair with.