Shaq steering clear of discussing Ime Udoka scandal since he was a 'serial cheater'

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is going to do his best to stay silent on the Ime Udoka scandal.

On his podcast, Udoka's and Adam Levine's alleged infidelity were brought up to the Hall of Famer by his co-host Nischelle Turner, but O'Neal quickly shut down the conversation.

The four-time NBA champion said it was not his place to discuss Udoka and Levine's personal problems, as he had dealt with similar ones.

"I’m going to step down from this conversation," he said on the latest episode of "The Big Shaq" podcast. "I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot."

O'Neal married Shaunie Henderson in 2002 but filed for divorce in 2007. The couple reconciled but divorced in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. He also had relationships from 2010 to 2012 and 2014 to 2018.

O'Neal also cited his friendship with Udoka's partner, actress Nia Long, as another reason not to discuss the matter.

"I’ve known Nia Long for a long time, and I like her. … They’re going through a lot of family stuff. I’m never the guy that’s gonna get up here because of my platform and fake it," he said.

Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season after it was reported he had a relationship with a female member of the Boston Celtics staff.

Levine has also become the subject of internet memes due to his recent sexting scandal.