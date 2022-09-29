Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' Ime Udoka scandal much worse behind the scenes, NBA champ says

Udoka is suspended for entire season

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

All the public knows about Ime Udoka is that he had a consensual relationship with a Boston Celtics female staffer, leading to his year-long suspension.

A one-time NBA champion says that what we know is just the tip of the iceberg.

Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals June 8, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston. 

Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals June 8, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Matt Barnes first defended Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, when the news of his suspension initially broke. But Barnes says he learned that the situation was "100 times uglier than any of us thought."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back. It’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out it ends up coming out," he said in an Instagram post last week.

Barnes appeared on Vlad TV Wednesday and doubled down on his sentiments. He even suggested Udoka's career could be in jeopardy if the whole story comes out.

"It’s not about what he did, it’s about who he did it with that is really going to kind of flip the game upside down when it comes to this instance," Barnes said. "This is not something that’s only the NBA. This happens in the workplace all around. But, like I said, it’s not so much the act.

"If everything gets out, it could be extra hot in the kitchen for him."

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors June 16, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SHAQ STEERING CLEAR OF DISCUSSING IME UDOKA SCANDAL SINCE HE WAS A 'SERIAL CHEATER'

Udoka had an affair with a staffer who arranged travel logistics with the team while also making "unwanted comments" toward a woman he had an affair with, according to multiple reports.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka (left) did not agree with a referee in the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston June 17, 2022. 

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka (left) did not agree with a referee in the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston June 17, 2022.  (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Udoka led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as their head coach. His suspension was announced Sept. 23.