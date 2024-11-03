Robert De Niro stumps for Harris at Eagles tailgate as presidential race comes down to wire

Actor Robert De Niro and other Vice President Kamala Harris supporters blitzed Philadelphia Eagles fans’ tailgates outside Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., and Michael Embrich, the former policy adviser to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs' Advisory Committee also attended. Embrich snapped a picture of De Niro speaking to Eagles fans. De Niro read from a piece of paper and touted Harris’ campaign platform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York native played Bradley Cooper’s on-screen father and an Eagles fan in the movie "Silver Linings Playbook." He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the role.

The Harris campaign has been on a full-court press in Pennsylvania just days before most voters go to the polls to make their selections for president of the United States. The Democratic National Committee flew banners over Lincoln Financial Field in support of Harris during games, while former President Trump’s campaign aired ads during Eagles games.

DAK PRESCOTT SUFFERS INJURY AS COWBOYS DROP 3RD STRAIGHT IN LOSS TO FALCONS

A Fox News Poll on Wednesday showed Harris and Trump tied among likely voters in the expanded ballot with 48% each, while just 3% say they are supporting a third party in Pennsylvania. In September, Trump had a 1-point edge over Harris and 4% favored someone else.

In the two-way matchup among likely voters, Trump is up by 1 point (50% to 49% Harris).

Among registered voters, however, Harris is up two points in both the expanded ballot and two-way head-to-head. All the results among registered and likely voters are within the margin of error.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton by less than a point in 2016, while President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 by just over one point.

De Niro has been staunchly anti-Trump since the business mogul ran for president in 2015.

At the New York premiere for "Megalopolis," De Niro was concerned about Trump’s chances.

"I’m worried," De Niro said in September at the Q&A session, "I see the things in Francis’ film about that, the parallels and so on. To me, it’s not over till it’s over, and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans – those Republicans, they’re not real Republicans – and beat Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s that simple. We cannot have that type of person. Everybody has to get out there and vote."