Philadelphia Eagles

Robert De Niro stumps for Harris at Eagles tailgate as presidential race comes down to wire

Fox News poll shows Harris, Trump in neck and neck race in Pennsylvania

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Actor Robert De Niro and other Vice President Kamala Harris supporters blitzed Philadelphia Eagles fans’ tailgates outside Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., and Michael Embrich, the former policy adviser to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs' Advisory Committee also attended. Embrich snapped a picture of De Niro speaking to Eagles fans. De Niro read from a piece of paper and touted Harris’ campaign platform.

De Niro at an Eagles game

Actor Robert De Niro speaks during a tailgate rally in support of Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris outside Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, on Nov. 3, 2024. (MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

The New York native played Bradley Cooper’s on-screen father and an Eagles fan in the movie "Silver Linings Playbook." He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the role.

The Harris campaign has been on a full-court press in Pennsylvania just days before most voters go to the polls to make their selections for president of the United States. The Democratic National Committee flew banners over Lincoln Financial Field in support of Harris during games, while former President Trump’s campaign aired ads during Eagles games.

A Fox News Poll on Wednesday showed Harris and Trump tied among likely voters in the expanded ballot with 48% each, while just 3% say they are supporting a third party in Pennsylvania. In September, Trump had a 1-point edge over Harris and 4% favored someone else.

In the two-way matchup among likely voters, Trump is up by 1 point (50% to 49% Harris).

Kamala Harris in Georgia

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Aug. 29, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Among registered voters, however, Harris is up two points in both the expanded ballot and two-way head-to-head.  All the results among registered and likely voters are within the margin of error.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton by less than a point in 2016, while President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 by just over one point.

De Niro has been staunchly anti-Trump since the business mogul ran for president in 2015.

At the New York premiere for "Megalopolis," De Niro was concerned about Trump’s chances.

"I’m worried," De Niro said in September at the Q&A session, "I see the things in Francis’ film about that, the parallels and so on. To me, it’s not over till it’s over, and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans – those Republicans, they’re not real Republicans – and beat Trump.

Robert De Niro and Spike Lee appearing at an event

Spike Lee and Robert De Niro attend the Robert De Niro In Conversation With JR during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2024, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

"It’s that simple. We cannot have that type of person. Everybody has to get out there and vote."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.