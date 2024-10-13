DNC blitzes NFL games with Harris support as presidential election looms

The Democratic National Committee unveiled an NFL ad blitz on Sunday with banners and skywriting over several games during the course of the Week 6 slate.

The DNC said three planes will fly banners in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, which will take aim at Project 2025. Skywriting overhead in Las Vegas will read, "Vote Kamala."

The games the Democrats targeted were the Green Bay Packers’ matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Wisconsin, the Carolina Panthers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons in North Carolina, the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Cleveland Browns in Pennsylvania and the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The banner over Lincoln Financial Field will read, "Go Birds!"

"It’s NFL Sunday and fans across the battlegrounds are ready to sack Donald Trump’s Project 2025 playbook once and for all. Trump’s Project 2025 agenda is a dangerous plan to give him unprecedented power over our daily lives, to ban abortion nationwide, allow the government to monitor pregnancies, and give tax giveaways to his billionaire friends," DNC Deputy Commissioner Abhi Rahman said in a statement.

"That’s why the DNC is meeting voters where they are, with innovative skywriting and plane banners that have a simple message: the most important contest is still to come in November, and America is ready to sack Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, win the game, and cast their vote for Kamala Harris."

Democrats repeatedly claimed Trump is tied to the Heritage project, but he says he has not read it and does not support it.

In one statement, to distance himself from the proposed agenda , he said in July: "I disagree with some of the things they’re saying, and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal."

The DNC’s ad blitz came about two weeks after former President Trump made an appearance at a college football game between Alabama and Georgia.

Harris has gone 84 days without holding a press conference but has increased her media appearances in recent weeks.