Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski jokes about Tom Brady's Hall of Fame candidacy after Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft miss out

'I think Tom Brady now is going to be a fourth-ballot Hall of Famer'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Rob Gronkowski gives strong reaction to Robert Kraft missing Hall of Fame Video

Rob Gronkowski gives strong reaction to Robert Kraft missing Hall of Fame

New England Patriots Robert Kraft jokes with Fox News Digital that Tom Brady will be a "fourth-ballot" Hall of Famer after the team's latest Canton snubs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SAN FRANCISCO – Just days after it was reported that Bill Belichick was not voted into the Hall of Fame, it was revealed that another pillar of the New England Patriots dynasty will also miss out.

Robert Kraft has reportedly not received enough votes to be inducted into Canton, despite six Super Bowl titles and, including this year, 11 appearances.

When asked by Fox News Digital on radio row in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX if anyone from the Patriots dynasty days will get in, Rob Gronkowski, who won three with New England, joked, "I don't think so."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Rob Gronkowski at New England Patriots game

Rob Gronkowski sits on the bench during an NFL game. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

"I think Tom Brady now is going to be a fourth-ballot Hall of Famer," he continued.

"RKK, I mean, how has he not been in yet? I mean, this is his 10th Super Bowl (it is his 11th). He's in the Super Bowl again this year. He was in Super Bowls before even the Belichick-Brady era. I mean, guy's the best owner in the league."

Gronkowski also praised Kraft's ability to grow the game off the field, as well.

"Not just his resume with the New England Patriots, but his resume for the game of football as well, just dealing with the TV rights contracts, with the NFL and NFLPA and with all the owners. This guy has a voice for the NFL. He has helped expand the game.

Robert Kraft sends the team to the Super Bowl

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks to the crowd, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, during a Patriots NFL football Send Off rally in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for Super Bowl LX. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AMERICA250 JOINS NFL AT SUPER BOWL TO MARK NATION’S 250TH BIRTHDAY IN RED, WHITE AND BLUE

"RKK, you know, with just his resume alone as well with the New England Patriots, and what he has done as a whole for the NFL, I mean, he needs to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be, but he should have already been."

In a separate interview with Fox News Digital last week, Gronk said Belichick's snub was "asinine."

"This guy not only has a great resume, but he has also touched so many lives in the game of football in very positive way. From players to coaches, he gave so many people opportunities and fair opportunities as well to succeed in life. And that's what he sure has done. And it's just unbelievable that he wasn't selected. He's obviously going to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but it was just absurd it wasn't the first ballot."

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft watch the field during the warm-up period before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.  (Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick and Kraft have combined for 14 Lombardi Trophy victories, but it has been widely speculated that Belichick is serving a de facto punishment for Spygate and Deflategate. Perhaps Kraft is now getting the same treatment.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue