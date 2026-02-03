Patriots' Robert Kraft misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft was left on the outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2026 with Bill Belichick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Kraft was in the same category with Belichick, Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood. Pro Football Hall of Famers were tasked with choosing three of the five from the group and it appeared the two architects of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles will not be inducted into Canton this time around.

The 84-year-old billionaire had been a Patriots season-ticket holder since the 1970s and was able to finally buy the team in 1994. Bill Parcells was the team’s head coach when he took over and Pete Carroll was at the helm for three seasons before Belichick joined the team.

With Belichick, the Patriots had the most success. He made the decision to put Tom Brady into a game for an injured Drew Bledsoe and, really, the rest was history. The Kraft-Belichick-Brady era garnered the Patriots six Super Bowl titles. Kraft’s tenure now has the Patriots at the forefront of a seventh Super Bowl championship against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

But much like with the Belichick snub, NFL fans were as perplexed with Kraft being left off the ballot as well.

BILL BELICHICK'S HALL OF FAME SNUB IS 'ASININE,' ROB GRONKOWSKI SAYS

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday expressed support for Belichick and Kraft’s Hall of Fame status while maintaining that the league had nothing to really do with the voting process.

"Bill Belichick’s record goes without saying – same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft, who is also a candidate," he said at a pre-Super Bowl LX press conference. They’re spectacular. They’ve contributed to much to this game and I believe they’ll be Hall of Famers."

As fate would have it, just not this week.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be revealed later this week.