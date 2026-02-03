Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New England Patriots

Patriots' Robert Kraft misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame: reports

Kraft joins Bill Belichick on the outside looking into the Hall of Fame this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
49ers great reacts to Bill Belichick ahead of Super Bowl Video

49ers great reacts to Bill Belichick ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl champ Brent Jones weighs in on Bill Belichick’s reported Hall of Fame snub.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft was left on the outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2026 with Bill Belichick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Kraft was in the same category with Belichick, Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood. Pro Football Hall of Famers were tasked with choosing three of the five from the group and it appeared the two architects of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles will not be inducted into Canton this time around.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Kraft at Super Bowl LX Opening Night

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center on Feb. 2, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The 84-year-old billionaire had been a Patriots season-ticket holder since the 1970s and was able to finally buy the team in 1994. Bill Parcells was the team’s head coach when he took over and Pete Carroll was at the helm for three seasons before Belichick joined the team.

With Belichick, the Patriots had the most success. He made the decision to put Tom Brady into a game for an injured Drew Bledsoe and, really, the rest was history. The Kraft-Belichick-Brady era garnered the Patriots six Super Bowl titles. Kraft’s tenure now has the Patriots at the forefront of a seventh Super Bowl championship against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

But much like with the Belichick snub, NFL fans were as perplexed with Kraft being left off the ballot as well.

Robert Kraft sends the team to the Super Bowl

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks to the crowd, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, during a Patriots NFL football Send Off rally in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for Super Bowl LX. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BILL BELICHICK'S HALL OF FAME SNUB IS 'ASININE,' ROB GRONKOWSKI SAYS

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday expressed support for Belichick and Kraft’s Hall of Fame status while maintaining that the league had nothing to really do with the voting process.

"Bill Belichick’s record goes without saying – same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft, who is also a candidate," he said at a pre-Super Bowl LX press conference. They’re spectacular. They’ve contributed to much to this game and I believe they’ll be Hall of Famers."

As fate would have it, just not this week.

Bill Belichick at podium

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announces he is leaving the team during a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on January 11, 2024. Belichick, the NFL mastermind who has guided the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach, is parting ways with the team after 24 seasons. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be revealed later this week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue