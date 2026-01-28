Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub is 'asinine,' Rob Gronkowski says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The popular opinion in football circles is that Bill Belichick was snubbed from Canton.

It was revealed earlier this week that the eight-time Super Bowl champion was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

ESPN first reported that Belichick would not be going into the Hall of Fame this time around. The outlet, citing sources, reported that Belichick was "puzzled" and "disappointed" with the decision and wondered what more he had to do as a head coach to get in on the first ballot.

Belichick's former star tight end, Rob Gronkowski, is in that same boat.

"It's very asinine that he was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It's just absolutely absurd," Gronk told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Guy has eight rings, second-most wins of all time, most wins in the playoffs.

"This guy not only has a great resume, but he has also touched so many lives in the game of football in very positive way. From players to coaches, he gave so many people opportunities and fair opportunities as well to succeed in life. And that's what he sure has done. And it's just unbelievable that he wasn't selected. He's obviously going to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but it was just absurd it wasn't the first ballot."

It's been reported and speculated that Spygate and Deflategate were points of contention that led to a lack of full support for Belichick, leading some to convince other voters that Belichick should be punished by waiting one year to get in. The 2007 spying scandal cost the team a first-round pick and $250,000, while Belichick was fined $500,000. Deflategate resulted in a four-game suspension for Tom Brady and $1 million in fines and ultimately reached U.S. courts.

Brady, of course, was involved in both scandals, but Gronkowski said he does not envision a scenario where he gets robbed of a bust in a few years. However, he didn't exactly rule it out.

"Absolutely not. I just can't see that. I guess it makes sense because Bill Belichick deserves to be in," Gronkowski said candidly.

"I can't tell you the true reason [Belichick stayed out]. I'm not a guy that has a vote. The people voting, the only thing I can come up with is they have some ill will towards Coach Belichick. That's the only reason I can come up with. There's a lot of rumors out there, but you just gotta look at the guy's resume and what he's done for the game."

The finalized list of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees will be released ahead of Super Bowl LX. Belichick was among the candidates in a separate group from the modern-era players category, along with Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, L.C. Greenwood and Robert Kraft.

Six of Belichick's titles came as head coach of the New England Patriots, and the other two came as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator.

Belichick, currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, was 302-165 in his career as a head coach with the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. He and the Patriots mutually parted ways following the 2023 campaign after 24 seasons.

He had a controversial end with both the Browns and the New York Jets. The Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens under the cover of darkness, leaving the entirety of the franchise in the city. As he was set to take the Jets’ head coaching job, he resigned as "HC of the NYJ" at his opening press conference and decided to take the New England job instead.

