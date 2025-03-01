Riley Gaines to deliver pre-race invocation at Circuit of the Americas: 'Surreal honor'

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will take place at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Sunday, and a sports figure will be on-hand to deliver the pre-race invocation.

Riley Gaines will be in Austin to deliver the prayer before drivers go 95 laps around the road track.

"It's a surreal honor to deliver the pre-race invocation for Sunday's race at Circuit of the Americas. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this moment of prayer to our Heavenly Father, asking for safety, sportsmanship, and a spirit of unity for everyone — the drivers, teams, and fans alike," Gaines said to OutKick, where she hosts the "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

"Only a few women have ever been given this distinct honor, one of those women being a role model of mine, Sage Steele. I’m looking forward to an exciting day of racing and the way this sport brings people together with passion and love for our country."

Steele gave the invocation at the same race two years ago.

Gaines has been an outspoken advocate of keeping transgender athletes out of girls' and women's sports ever since she competed against Lia Thomas, a trans swimmer who went on to win an NCAA Division I title.

Gaines was recently on-hand at the White House to see President Donald Trump sign an executive order that aims to keep biological males from competing against the opposite sex. However, several states have not complied with the order, leading to at least three Title IX investigations.

It's the third official race of the NASCAR season, which opened with William Byron's second consecutive win at the Daytona 500. Christopher Bell took home the checkered flag at last week's Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta.

Sunday's race will be 228 miles; it was won by Byron last year.

