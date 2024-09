The 17-year-old suspect who allegedly shot San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall has been hit with three felonies.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, has been charged with attempted murder with enhancing allegations of intentional discharge of a firearm and personal use of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and attempted second degree robbery.

The charges were filed in juvenile court, but the city's district attorney's office could file for a fitness hearing to try to have him tried as an adult. The suspect will be arraigned on Wednesday at a youth guidance center.

Pearsall was shot in the chest in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, allegedly by a 17-year-old who tried to rob him of his Rolex watch.

He was in stable condition upon being admitted to the hospital and was released from the hospital on Sunday. He was working out with teammates on Tuesday.

Pearsall’s mother, Erin, revealed that the bullet fired at her son went through his chest and exited his back without hitting any vital organs.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with Pearsall after the incident on Saturday. A video on X showed Pearsall walking to an ambulance with paramedics.

As he works his way back to full strength, Pearsall is hoping to make an impact on a talented 49ers squad entering his rookie year. He dealt with some nagging injuries during training camp that forced him to miss all three preseason games.

Pearsall has been placed on injured reserve, which will force him to miss the Niners' first four games of the season.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.