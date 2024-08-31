49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall shot during robbery attempt in San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot during a robbery attempt in downtown San Francisco Saturday, Mayor London Breed confirmed.

"This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot," Breed’s statement on X said. "SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made.

"My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time."

Mayor Breed added that more updates will be provided on Pearsall’s condition "as I receive them."

According to NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang, San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office says Pearsall is in stable condition.

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel also posted on X, saying, "He’s good. Thank god!!!!," an apparent reference to Pearsall’s condition.

The San Francisco Fire Department told Fox News Digital two victims were discovered near Grant and Geary streets with possible gunshot wounds. The first 911 call came in at 3:38 p.m., and both victims were transported by paramedics to a hospital.

The 49ers and the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately answer a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Pearsall was the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the 49ers after a standout senior season at Florida, where he totaled 1,027 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games in 2023.

However, Pearsall missed a lot of the preseason due to a shoulder injury, which head coach Kyle Shanahan called a shoulder subluxation. Shanahan said his latest subluxation came on Aug. 6, but he was fighting through it during practice.

Pearsall was also dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss all three of the 49ers’ preseason games.

