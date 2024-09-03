Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's Chiefs plays are only focused on him

Taylor Swift might be trying to do a favor for any fantasy football players out there who drafted Travis Kelce this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs star addressed the news that Swift has been drawing up plays for the team's offensive playbook, which Patrick Mahomes revealed in an interview with NBC last week.

Kelce says that all of Swift's plays are focused on him, during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday.

"She's a little biased and just creates plays for me," Kelce said.

Kelce added that none of Swift's plays have made it to the desk of head coach Andy Reid yet. However, Kelce believes Swift has been a fast learner in terms of understanding how the plays work and did not rule out them being used by the Chiefs this season.

"She didn't know much about the rules and everything, but what I think makes her so good in her profession is that she's so detailed in every aspect of it," Kelce said.

Kelce added that if those plays ever do make it to the Reid's desk, "I'll make sure everyone knows they were her creation."

Mahomes has expressed similar support for using Swift's plays when he revealed she was designing them on Aug. 30.

"We might have to put one in," Mahomes said of the plays to NBC.

The Chiefs have a history of incorporating dancing elements into their trick plays in the past.

In their season final against the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7, the Chiefs offense, led by Mahomes and Kelce, broke huddle and then immediately huddled and spun around in a circle for a few seconds before quickly breaking into formation to snap the ball. The play was dubbed, the "snowglobe" play.

In the Super Bowl LIV matchup against the 49ers in 2020, the Chiefs offense were standing in full-house formation at the goal line on a critical fourth-down play. Then, suddenly, all four players in the backfield rhythmic motion over one spot, Mahomes moved over one spot and the ball was snapped right to Damien Williams for a critical first down that eventually set up the first Chiefs touchdown of the game.

Kelce was at the center of one Kansas City's famous trick plays when he took the snap and threw his first career touchdown pass in the 2021 wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing Mahomes as the team's quarterback for one play.

Swift would have plenty of inspiration to draw from if she wanted to get Kelce more involved in replacing Mahomes as a passer on certain plays from the New Orleans Saints long-time utility tight end Taysom Hill. Hill is listed as a tight end. However, Hill has thrown 298 passes for the Saints dating back to 2018. He's thrown for 2,348 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's done this on both trick plays on offense and as the team's starter for nine games in 2020 and 2021.

