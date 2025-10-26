Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Rex Ryan gives tearful reaction to death of Jets legend Nick Mangold: 'Great young man'

Ryan coached Mangold for six of his 11 Jets seasons

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team Video

Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Eric Decker reflected on his time with the New York Jets and said he believes the winless team can still turn things around.

The NFL world is in mourning, as New York Jets legendary center Nick Mangold died Saturday night due to complications from kidney disease.

The team’s Ring of Honor member, who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with New York, was just 41 years old.

Rex Ryan, who coached Mangold for six of those seasons, was heartbroken while serving his duties on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown."

Rex Ryan and Nick Mangold laugh

Head Coach Rex Ryan of the New York Jets shares a laugh with center Nick Mangold before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals when the Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals at New Meadowlands Stadium on Aug. 21, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Pereira/New York Jets)

"It’s brutal. Such a great young man," Ryan, choking back tears, said on the panel.

Mangold was a fan-favorite as well as a beloved member of the Jets in the locker room, respected by his teammates and coaches since he was drafted 29th overall in the 2006 class out of Ohio State.

CHAD 'OCHOCINCO' JOHNSON HEARTBROKEN AFTER MISSING CHANCE TO WISH FORMER TEAMMATE RUDI JOHNSON FINAL FAREWELL

He revealed in a social media post earlier this month that he learned he had a "genetic defect" which led to his kidney disease that year. He had asked his followers for a kidney donor with O-type blood, and was hoping for better days ahead.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon," Mangold wrote in his social post.

Ryan said he will never forget the character of his former center.

Nick Mangold looks on field

Center Nick Mangold of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Oct. 9, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"I remember it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game, Mangold’s injured, like injured. He comes to me and says, ‘I’m playing this game.’ He wanted to play for me. That’s what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family," Ryan said as he was consoled by Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

The Jets announced Mangold’s death earlier Sunday morning.

JETS LEGEND NICK MANGOLD ANNOUNCES HE NEEDS KIDNEY TRANSPLANT: 'LOOKING FORWARD TO BETTER DAYS'

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.

"Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet."

Mangold made seven Pro Bowls during his time with the Jets, while making back-to-back first-team All-Pros in 2009 and 2010 – the same seasons New York went to the AFC Championship Game.

Rex Ryan speaks to panel

Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Mangold, an Ohio native, expressed his love for the Jets last November, where he felt honored to have played for just one franchise.

"Being able to finish out my career here, being able to play for only one team is something really special to me," he said. "It's a great team to be a part of. This fan base is as passionate as they come, loyal as all get-out."

