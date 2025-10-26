Rex Ryan gives tearful reaction to death of Jets legend Nick Mangold: 'Great young man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL world is in mourning, as New York Jets legendary center Nick Mangold died Saturday night due to complications from kidney disease.

The team’s Ring of Honor member, who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with New York, was just 41 years old.

Rex Ryan , who coached Mangold for six of those seasons, was heartbroken while serving his duties on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown."

"It’s brutal. Such a great young man," Ryan, choking back tears, said on the panel.

Mangold was a fan-favorite as well as a beloved member of the Jets in the locker room, respected by his teammates and coaches since he was drafted 29th overall in the 2006 class out of Ohio State.

He revealed in a social media post earlier this month that he learned he had a "genetic defect" which led to his kidney disease that year. He had asked his followers for a kidney donor with O-type blood, and was hoping for better days ahead.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon," Mangold wrote in his social post.

Ryan said he will never forget the character of his former center.

"I remember it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game, Mangold’s injured, like injured. He comes to me and says, ‘I’m playing this game.’ He wanted to play for me. That’s what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family," Ryan said as he was consoled by Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

The Jets announced Mangold’s death earlier Sunday morning.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.

"Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet."

Mangold made seven Pro Bowls during his time with the Jets, while making back-to-back first-team All-Pros in 2009 and 2010 – the same seasons New York went to the AFC Championship Game.

Mangold, an Ohio native, expressed his love for the Jets last November, where he felt honored to have played for just one franchise.

"Being able to finish out my career here, being able to play for only one team is something really special to me," he said. "It's a great team to be a part of. This fan base is as passionate as they come, loyal as all get-out."

