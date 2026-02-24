Browns to hold open QB competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, GM says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with one of the NFL's more crowded quarterback rooms.

Sheduer Sanders took over the starting quarterback duties in Week 12 last season, and after two more starts, he was named the starter for the remainder of the season. Dillon Gabriel moved to a backup role as Deshaun Watson stayed on the physically unable to perform list, even after the team opened his 21-day practice window in December. Watson is still recovering from his latest Achilles injury.

Speaking at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Tuesday, Brown general manager Andrew Berry left the door open for Watson to compete with Sanders for the starting job next season.

Berry cautioned that there's no rush to decide on who will QB1 when next season kicks off.

"We don't have to make that decision anytime soon," he said. "I think any player that we have in that room we would expect to compete to earn a role. Those two would be no different."

While Gabriel could be among the group competing for the starting spot, Berry has previously indicated that the team could look to add an experienced quarterback to the roster at some point this offseason.

Sanders took snaps with the designated second-team for the majority of the Browns' minicamp and training camp last year. He went 3-4 as a starter in 2025. Berry is optimistic Sanders can continue to improve.

"I think the biggest thing that we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth," Berry said. "I think he grew a lot from Start 1 to Start 7. I think certainly playing more efficiently, not putting the ball in harm's way as much would be important while maintaining the ability to produce out of structure and generate explosive plays."

The Browns dismissed Kevin Stefanski in January and brought in Todd Monken, and Berry said he wants Sanders to acclimate to the new system.

"You're not going to see all of that in the upcoming months because we're not on the field. So the biggest thing that he can do is learn the new offense, get in with the coaching staff once our offseason program starts, continue to work on his body physically and then make strides when we actually get on the grass."

Watson has appeared in just 19 games in the three years since he inked an unprecedented fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns. Watson is reportedly owed $46 million next season and carries the largest salary cap hit in the league in 2026.

Berry confirmed Watson continues to work through the rehab process. "Deshaun's been working really hard, he's been working his tail off," he said. "And like I said, we're excited to go in mid-April with all of our players across the roster."

The Browns went 5-12 last season.

