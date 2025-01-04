Jets turn to familiar face in search for new head coach: report

Sometimes, in order to go forward, you must go back. That is at least what Rex Ryan is hoping for when he interviews with the New York Jets.

Ryan will be interviewing with the Jets on Tuesday, per the NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport.

Ryan, 62, coached the Jets for six seasons from 2009-2014 and led them to back-to-back AFC Championship games, with a record of 46-50 with the team.

Since the firing of head coach Robert Saleh in October, Ryan has been very open about wanting a chance to coach the Jets again.

"I’d like to, there’s no doubt about it, I’ve let everyone know that I definitely would be interested in that job, even though I’ve got a great gig," Ryan said on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" in November.

Ryan is currently an analyst for ESPN and has been with them since April 2017. Despite loving his job in the media, he would love the chance to man the sidelines again in East Rutherford, NJ.

"I think I have some unfinished business, especially with that franchise. That particular franchise, you know, my dad [Buddy Ryan] was there forever, he won a Super Bowl, and it’s super close to me. I would get back in it if I thought I could make a difference and I think I could make a big difference with that team," Ryan said.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since Ryan led them to consecutive AFC Championship Games, which were in 2009 and 2010.

After the Jets fired Ryan in 2014 after going 4-12, he was hired by the Buffalo Bills.

Ryan was with the Bills for nearly two seasons, before getting fired after Week 16 in his second season after going 15-16 with the team.

The Jets have already interviewed former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel for the position.

The Jets are currently 4-12, with their final game coming at home against the Miami Dolphins, who are fighting for a playoff berth.

