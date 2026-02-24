Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US men's hockey stars share gold medal moment with military members before White House visit

Team USA gave service members their gold medals to wear as they posed for photos at Joint Base Andrews

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Team USA men’s hockey team poses with military members after DC arrival Video

Team USA men’s hockey team poses with military members after DC arrival

The U.S. men’s ice hockey team stops to take photos with members of the military, letting them pose with their gold medals, after arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men’s ice hockey team stopped to pose for photos with military personnel at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday ahead of their arrival at the White House and their expected attendance at the State of the Union address. 

The players landed in Washington, D.C., just after 1 p.m. ET after celebrating their historic gold medal victory over Canada at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics in Miami the previous night.

Military members wear gold medals

The U.S. men’s ice hockey team stops to take photos with members of the military, allowing them to pose with their gold medals, after arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. (Fox News)

Several military members lined up to greet Team USA, who were again spotted draping the American flag over their shoulders. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The players then ran over to greet them, stopping for hugs, handshakes and photos. Several of the players were spotted giving their gold medals to the servicemen and women to wear in photos before leaving to meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes made headlines when sharing a patriotic message after his overtime goal secured the gold medal for Team USA. 

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today," a toothless Hughes told the NBC broadcast immediately after the game. 

Quinn and Jack Hughes

Gold medalists Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes of Team United States celebrate after the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NHL defenseman and Jack's brother, Quinn Hughes, continued that sentiment during an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, which was given as the team began their celebrations in Italy.

"It’s so special, and I want to thank our troops for allowing us to play this game. Thank our troops for allowing us to play this game."

Trump invited both the men’s and women’s gold medal teams to the White House and extended an invitation to the State of the Union address, but the women’s team declined, citing schedule conflicts.

Donald Trump talks to U.S. team

President Donald Trump talks to members of the United States men's hockey team at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026. (Dan Scavino via X)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a video of the president’s phone call with the men’s team immediately after their win, Trump said he would "have" to invite the women's team, otherwise he "probably would be impeached." The players laughed in response to Trump's joke, causing some backlash on social media. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Olympic gold medalist US men's hockey team visits White House to celebrate historic win over Canada
Olympic gold medalist US men's hockey team visits White House to celebrate historic win over Canada

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue