Jets legend Nick Mangold announces he needs kidney transplant: 'Looking forward to better days'

New York Jets legend Nick Mangold announced on social media that he needs a kidney transplant.

The former center said he was diagnosed with "a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease" in 2006, the same year he was drafted No. 29 overall by the Jets.

"I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time. Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood," the 41-year-old wrote.

"I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating. Most of all, I’m thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon."

Mangold spent his entire 11-year career with the Jets, making seven Pro Bowls. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection and also made the second-team.

He won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2002, his freshman year, and was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2022.

Mangold played in back-to-back AFC championship games with the Jets in 2009 and 2010, the same seasons he was named a first-team All-Pro.

