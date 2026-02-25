Who is Jack Hughes? Team USA golden goal scorer has won the hearts of Americans after Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If there is one photo that epitomizes the true definition of blood, sweat, and tears, it's the one taken of Jack Hughes shortly after winning Olympic gold.

After scoring in overtime against Canada to give the United States its first Olympic gold since 1980, Hughes had an American flag draped over his shoulder, with a bloody smile and missing teeth from a high stick he took to the face minutes before finding the back of the net.

It's become one of those photos that has infinite words, let alone a thousand.

Hughes' American glory did not come by accident, however. Ever since he was a teenager, Hughes was touted as a prized prospect on the hockey rink.

Hughes was just 17 years old and a senior at the National Team Development Program (NTDP) when he played for the American World Junior Championship team in 2019, a team usually made up of college stars. His 228 points at the NTDP, which features top picks, All-Stars and future Hall of Famers as alumni, remain a record.

Born in Orlando, Florida, Hughes actually grew up in Toronto before his family moved to Michigan for the NTDP. Hughes' father is a former NHL assistant coach, and his mother played for the women's national team and is now part of its player development program.

Hughes' older brother, Quinn, scored an overtime goal against Sweden to bring the U.S. to the semifinals, and his younger brother, Luke, is also on the Devils. There's been wide speculation that Quinn could join the Devils as a free agent.

He parlayed his junior hockey success into becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the New Jersey Devils in 2019 and jumped right into the NHL, forgoing college.

Hughes has made two All-Star Games and was also on last year's 4 Nations team. The only thing stopping Hughes from going to the next level has been injuries — he even missed time with nerve damage earlier this season from what was dubbed a "freak accident" at a Chicago steakhouse.

Since breaking out in 2021-22, though, Hughes has scored 135 goals and racked up 200 assists in 287 games played.

No goal, though, has ever been as big as the one he scored on Sunday, taking a pass and sneaking one past Canada's Jordan Binnington to bring home the gold and making him an American hero forever.

