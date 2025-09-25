Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson heartbroken after missing chance to wish former teammate Rudi Johnson final farewell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is grieving the loss of his former Cincinnati Bengals teammate, Rudi Johnson.

Johnson died Tuesday in South Florida at age 45.

During a recent episode of "Nightcap," a podcast co-hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson reflected on the "great memories" he shared with the late running back.

"I just lost my dawg yesterday, Rudi Johnson," the former Bengals star revealed. "Obviously, the great memories we had playing in Cincinnati and all that good stuff."

Ochocinco and Johnson were both members of the 2001 NFL Draft class. Ochocinco was selected in the second round, while Johnson landed in the fourth round after earning Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors for his standout 2000 season at Auburn.

They went on to play alongside one another in Cincinnati from 2001 to 2007.

Ochocinco said he was "upset" he did not have the opportunity to wish his friend a final farewell.

"I'm kind of upset, I'm kind of hurt I wasn't able to say goodbye to a good friend of mine," he said. "It's unfortunate. Young Rudi, boy, you're gonna be missed. I love you."

TMZ Sports reported that Johnson experienced unspecified mental health problems prior to his death. The outlet added that a family source claimed that the former Bengals standout possibly battled Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the investigation is being treated as a death by suicide and that there was no early evidence suggesting foul play.

Bengals president Mike Brown paid tribute to Johnson, remembering him as someone who was greatly admired.

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," Brown said in a statement. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

