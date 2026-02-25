Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Winnipeg Jets

Who is Connor Hellebuyck? Team USA goalie will receive Presidential Medal of Freedom after Olympic gold

Hellebuyck is a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and the reigning MVP of the NHL

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
WATCH: USA chants break out as Team USA men's hockey introduced at State of the Union Video

WATCH: USA chants break out as Team USA men's hockey introduced at State of the Union

President Donald Trump welcomes Team USA men's hockey to the State of the Union address days after winning gold at the Winter Olympics.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Entering the Olympics, there's a decent chance you did not know who Connor Hellebuyck was, but now, he's an American hero.

Hellebuyck made 41 saves in Sunday's gold medal game, including one with his stick behind his back to help secure the United States' first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since 1980.

The talk around Hellebuyck in NHL circles has always been his performance in big games, but in the biggest game of his life, he delivered on a worldwide stage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck of Team United States celebrate a 2-1 victory against Canada in overtime for the gold medal during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hellebuyck, 32, was not exactly a top prospect in his younger days but made a name for himself at UMass Amherst. After being a fourth-round pick by the Winnipeg Jets (130th overall) in 2012, he spent two seasons in college, winning the Hockey East Conference both times, making the Frozen Four in his freshman year, and being named the top college goalie in his sophomore season.

Hellebuyck made his NHL debut on Nov. 27, 2015, winning his first four games and recording a shutout in just his ninth. He broke out in his third season, leading the NHL with 44 wins en route to not only his first All-Star nod but also finishing second in the Vezina Trophy voting as the league’s top goaltender, an award he took home two years later.

The Olympics was not the first time Hellebuyck represented the United States, either — he was on the team in the 4 Nations and played in the men's world championships in both 2015 and 2017.

The Jets goalie is now the back-to-back reigning Vezina Trophy winner as one of just 13 goalies in NHL history to win the award three or more times. He also is the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner, given to the NHL's Most Valuable Player.

Connor Hellebuyck save

Connor Hellebuyck of Team United States saves the shot taken by Devon Toews of Team Canada in the third period during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The regular-season success, however, has come at the expense of playoff success.

Ever since making the Western Conference Finals in his breakout 2017-18 campaign, Hellebuyck and the Jets have not been able to get past the second round. He is 24-34 lifetime in the playoffs, and his save percentage is .903, down from .917 in the regular season. Owning a 2.79 GAA (goals-against average) of 2.55 in the regular season since 2017, that number is 2.90 in the playoffs.

The story, perhaps, might be unwritten after his magic in Milan. In five games played, he stopped 95.6% of the shots on goal (131 of 137) and allowed more than one goal just once — in the semifinal against Slovakia.

Hellebuyck's heroics have tabbed him arguably the MVP of the American team that was desperate for gold. While Jack Hughes’ golden goal has been the main conversation, President Donald Trump took note of Hellebuyck’s performance and announced at Tuesday’s State of the Union that he will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Connor Hellebuyck with medal

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck raises his gold medal as members of the US Men's Olympic hockey team are recogized by US President Donald Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds-/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The return of the NHL season will be awkward for Hellebuyck, who will have to head back to Canada after breaking the hearts of his very own Jets fans. His squad needs a miracle to make the playoffs this year, but with Hellebuyck in net, a bounce-back next season should never be counted out.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Related Article

Hughes' brothers mom, who works for Team USA women's hockey, gives classy response about SOTU controversy
Hughes' brothers mom, who works for Team USA women's hockey, gives classy response about SOTU controversy
Close modal

Continue