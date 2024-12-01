NFL legend Randy Moss reveals he's battling health issue

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss revealed Sunday he was battling an illness as he addressed why he was wearing glasses.

The former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots star wide receiver didn’t disclose specifically what he was dealing with.

"I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me," he said on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown." "I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great. But if you see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television. It’s because I’m battling something.

"I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers."

Moss encouraged his male followers to get regular checkups and their blood work done in a video posted to his Instagram.

"We’ll work through it," he added.

Moss was able to work through the illness and joined his ESPN co-hosts Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi.

"It’s beautifully said. All for one and one for all. If he’s wearing glasses, we’re all wearing glasses today," Greenberg said.

Moss will turn 48 in February. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro in the NFL.

He played 14 years in the league.