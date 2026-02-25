NFL reporter criticizes Mamdani's downplay of snowball attack on NYPD officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL reporter Ed Werder ripped New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday following the politician’s remarks about snowballs being hurled at NYPD officers.

NYPD officers were seen on video getting hit while walking through Washington Square Park, according to multiple videos on social media. Officers were responding to a call about a large, disorderly group in the park, an NYPD spokesperson said. Some officers were left with multiple facial lacerations.

Mamdani appeared to downplay the incident.

"How anyone who wears a badge stands beside this mayor, much less risks their life for him, is beyond me," the former ESPN reporter wrote on X.

Werder explained to critics that he always regarded law enforcement with high esteem.

"Doesn’t matter where you live. Treating the police with such disrespect is wrong," he added.

Mamdani wrote on social media earlier Tuesday that he saw the videos of the officers getting pelted with snowballs.

"Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving," Mamdani wrote on X. "Treat them with respect. If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me."

No arrests have been made in the incident.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) told Fox News Digital that while "some people" may attempt to dismiss the incident as "college hijinks or harmless kids throwing snowballs," the deliberate targeting of uniformed police officers while they perform their lawful duties constitutes assault.

"We cannot condemn strongly enough the recent disgraceful and dangerous attacks on NYPD Police Officers while responding to a 911 call in Washington Square Park," SBA president Vincent Vallelong wrote in a statement. "The behavior of the people throwing the snowballs, many of whom are believed to be NYU students, was reckless and unlawful, and put the lives and safety of others at risk."

Vallelong added those who tossed snow and ice at officers "cross[ed] a clear line."