PGA tour winner Max Homa explains why he left X: 'Truly awful'

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa has thoroughly enjoyed his time away from social media.

Homa, 35, once had a large social media following, poking fun at fans online for their golf swings. Last year, Homa stepped away from X and said the transition off the platform has been "lovely."

"I still enjoy my time on TikTok. I'm still a little kid at heart. I still enjoy some time on Instagram, but that Twitter/X is truly awful," Homa told Fox News Digital as part of Arcutis’ Free to Be Me campaign.

"I truly like look back at it as something you get addicted to."

Growing up with MySpace and then Facebook, Homa said that social media was just a part of him. He shrugged off the mean people on social media because there are mean people everywhere. It wasn’t until a conversation with a friend that Homa’s perspective changed.

"He's like, if you were at a party and someone was being a jerk, you would leave the party 'cause you can leave this party, you don't have to sit here and take it. And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, you're right,’" Homa said.

The Burbank, California, native said that he does miss some parts of it, like getting sports news, but that he still gets it, just not as quickly. Homa said that if it’s something important, he will find out regardless of social media.

The Luka (Doncic) trade, when it went down last year, I remember where I was. I got like 8 to 10 texts right after and I remember that was like early in me not being on the Internet or on Twitter and I thought to myself, man, if it's important, I will find out," Homa said.

"If I have a friend who's having a child, I will find out. If you know, there are big, there's big things going on in the world, I will find out."

Homa said it’s been great being off X and said he doesn’t miss it at all.

"I think more people should take steps to focus on themselves," Homa said.

"You don't need to get yelled at about how awful things are or how terrible you are at golf. You can just go manage that by yourself."

Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019; the Genesis Invitational and Fortinet Championship in 2021; won the Wells Fargo Championship and Fortinet Championship again in 2022; and the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.

