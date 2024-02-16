Renowned fighter Amanda Serrano says teaming with Jake Paul is 'the best decision I've made in boxing'

Well before Amanda Serrano signed with Most Valuable Promotions in 2021, she was putting her name among the all-time great female boxers. She says she's the greatest ever.

However, even with her impressive resume, she says the last 2½ years since joining MVP, the promotion founded by Jake Paul, have changed her life and career.

Paul, the YouTuber turned professional boxer, founded the promotion alongside his business adviser, Nakisa Bidarian, in 2021, and shortly after inked Serrano to a deal.

And while Paul remains a controversial figure in the sport, there's no doubt he's become one of the faces of it. He's brought Serrano attention, which made it "the best decision I've made in boxing," she said.

"It changed my life totally," Serrano said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "Jake brings eyes to the sport, and I was excited to be a part of it and be the first girl on his undercard. I had to make sure I had to go out there and prove I'm deserving of that position. Jake is just an amazing guy. Nikisa is an amazing guy. And they just want what's best for me.

"They've definitely added more zeroes to my bank account, so I'm truly blessed for that."

One of the perks of the MVP deal, Serrano says, has been additional sponsors, like Celsius, the energy drink brand.

Paul became a partner with Celsius last February, and the brand was the main sponsor of his first-round knockout against Andre August. Serrano signed a deal with the brand last month.

"Celsius is amazing. The whole crew, they're just so welcoming. The drinks itself are amazing," Serrano said. "They've definitely helped me out through this camp. It's been a hard camp, and every now and then, I need a Celsius to get me through it."

Seven months after signing with MVP, Serrano headlined at Madison Square Garden against Katie Taylor. It was the first women's boxing match to headline the world's most famous arena. However, her next fight will probably stand out above the rest.

The reigning WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO featherweight champion will be headlining in her home nation of Puerto Rico at the 18,500-seat Coliseo de Puerto Rico, with Paul fighting as an opener.

It will be her first fight in Puerto Rico in almost three years. Her last fight there took place on a makeshift ring at the Plaza del Quinto Centenario during COVID with limited attendance. It's also the last time she had a knockout.

"I'm truly blessed to have opened up for him so many times, and now the roles have reversed," Serrano said of her bout against Nina Meinke. "He's opening up for me, and Jake is such a gentleman. He said this is my home, and he would never take that main event. I'm like, ‘No you can do it! You can do it!’ He's like, 'There is no way you’re going home, and you're going to showcase your home.' Jake and Nikisa have truly been the best."

Serrano is 46-2-1 in her career, and despite being an overwhelming favorite, she knows her 50th career professional fight will be a challenge.

"I'm hoping it's a repeat [of that 2021 fight]," she said. "I'm really excited, and I'm pumped. And I can't wait to go in there and perform in front of my people.

"There are no easy fights. All these girls are coming, they have everything to gain. All my titles are on the line, and Nina wants that. She's gonna come with everything she has to try to beat me in my hometown and get that upset. But I've been working extremely hard. Nina is a tough fighter. But I have the skills, I have the power to go out there and become victorious that night."