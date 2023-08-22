Expand / Collapse search
Houston Cougars

Reggie Chaney, former college basketball player at Houston and Arkansas, dead at 23

Chaney played at Houston and Arkansas

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
Reggie Chaney, a former college basketball player who was a part of the Houston Cougars’ Final Four team in 2021 and played with the Arkansas Razorbacks, has died. He was 23.

Chaney died on Monday, a person close to the Cougars basketball program told the Houston Chronicle. He was set to play professional basketball in Greece before his death.

Reggie Chaney vs Villanova

Reggie Chaney of the Houston Cougars during the first half of the game against the Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Elite 8 Round at AT&T Center on March 26, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"The family of A. E Psychikou, with a deep sorrow, announces that athlete Reggie Chaney who would become a member of our team, died last night in America, of unknown cause, at the age of just 23," the Greek team wrote on its Facebook.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

"The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Reggie Chaney at the AAC Tournament

Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney dribbles past Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams Woods during the semifinal game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, on March 11, 2023. (Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chaney played one season under Musselman at Arkansas before he transferred to Houston before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Tributes from the basketball world poured in for Chaney.

Chaney was on the Kelvin Sampson-led team that made it to the 2021 Final Four. The Cougars lost to Baylor 78-59 that year. During the 2022-23 season, he was named the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

Reggie Chaney vs Virginia

Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney looks on during the Virginia Cavaliers game on Dec. 17, 2022, at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. (Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He averaged 4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 167 career collegiate games. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.