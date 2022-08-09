Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale to miss remainder of season after breaking wrist in bike accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will not throw again this season after undergoing season-ending surgery on Monday to repair a broken right wrist.

Sale broke his wrist in a bike accident on Saturday and is expected to be ready for the 2023 season , according to the Red Sox.

This is just the latest setback for Sale who has experienced injury issues over the past several seasons. After missing the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery, Sale appeared in nine games during the 2021 season and started for Boston during two postseason games.

The 2022 season was once again filled with injuries for Sale, who was on the 15-day injured list after suffering a broken finger in a July start against the New York Yankees. It was just the second start of the season for Sale after the seven-time All-Star after Sale missed the first three months of the season due to a stress fracture in his ribs.

"You couldn’t make this up," chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said, according to The Boston Globe. "We’re relieved this wasn’t worse. … It’s been such a run of bad luck for him and for us."

Sale’s season comes to an end after throwing just 5.2 innings in two starts for Boston.

Sale made headlines in early July during a rehab start with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Worcester. After being removed from the game in the fourth inning in which he allowed three hits and walked five, an enraged Sale was seen destroying a television in the clubhouse.

Sale apologized for the outburst the following day.

"I acted like an idiot last night," said Sale, according to WHDH Boston . "Seven-year-old temper tantrum. It’s not something I’m proud of, not something I want to do. Stuff happens. Got to get it out."

The Red Sox are in last place in the AL East but sit just 4.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.