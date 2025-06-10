Rays' Wander Franco hit with gun charge amid trial for alleged sex abuse of minor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is already on trial over allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, was hit with an illegal possession of a handgun charge on Sunday, prosecutors in the Dominican Republic said.

The charge stemmed from an arrest on Nov. 10 after Franco was in an altercation in a parking lot in San Juan de La Maguana, the Dominican Public Prosecutor’s Office said. No one was injured in the incident, but officials said a semiautomatic Glock 19 was found in Franco’s vehicle.

Prosecutors said the handgun was registered under Franco’s uncle. Franco’s lawyer, Antonio Garcia Lorenzo, said that because the gun was licensed, "there’s nothing illegal about it."

Officials requested that Franco stand trial on the gun charge.

Franco, 24, is in the midst of a trial over sexual abuse allegations. The crime allegedly involved a girl who was 14 years old at the time. Franco was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

He allegedly kidnapped the girl for sexual purposes and "sent large sums of money to her mother," according to prosecutors. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

One of Franco’s lawyers, Teodosio Jáquez, said he will ask the court to exonerate his client on all charges.

"He didn’t commit the acts he’s accused of," he told The Associated Press.

The Rays' player was in the midst of his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. He was placed on MLB’s restricted list after initially being placed on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.