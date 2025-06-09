Aaron Judge delivers powerful statement with home run against Red Sox rookie who refuses to sign with Yankees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Judge heard what Boston Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins had to say about his New York Yankees.

Instead of talking back, he let his bat do the talking on Sunday night.

Before his Sunday start, Dobbins told the Boston Herald that he would rather retire than sign with the Yankees. Judge said before the game that he was "a little surprised" Dobbins, a lifelong Red Sox fan thanks to his die-hard father, made that comment.

Judge wasted no time getting back at Dobbins on the field, smashing a 97 mph fastball 436 feet to right-center field for a two-run home run.

The ball exited Judge’s bat at 108.6 mph, and everyone in the Yankee Stadium crowd knew the tension that was already there with Dobbins’ comments making national headlines.

"I’ve only heard Ken Griffey say that, so I was a little surprised," Judge said of Dobbins' comments, via ESPN.

He was referencing the Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who said he wouldn’t sign with the Yankees during his career after seeing how the franchise treated his father, Ken Griffey Sr., while he played for him.

In the end, though, Dobbins and the Red Sox got the last laugh. Despite giving up those two runs in the first inning, Dobbins was solid against the Yankees lineup after that. He allowed one more earned run and four hits total over his five innings of work.

Boston’s offense also unloaded midway through the rivalry game, with Kristian Campbell hitting a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to get them on the board. Then, in the top of the sixth inning, a five-spot was put on the home team thanks in part to Carlos Narvàez’s three-run homer.

The Red Sox would add two runs each in the top of the eighth and ninth innings to ultimately beat their AL East rival 11-7, winning their first series of the year two games to one.

Judge went yard once more in the bottom of the ninth inning to cut the Red Sox’s lead to four, going to the bullpen in right-center to finish his night 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI.

Despite the loss over the weekend, the Yankees are still leading the division at 39-25. However, the Red Sox perhaps found some new life beating one of the best teams in baseball in this series. They are now 32-35 going into the week, where they will see New York once again with a weekend grudge match at Fenway Park in Boston.

As of now, Dobbins is slated to face the Yankees in his next start.

