Rays' Wander Franco, who is awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges, arrested after armed incident, police say

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco, who awaits trial in the Dominican Republic over sexual abuse allegations, was arrested in the country for his involvement in an armed altercation, police said Monday.

The incident occurred in the parking lot in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican police spokesperson Meregirdo Espinosa told the Associated Press. The baseball player was arrested Sunday along with another man and woman. Police said two firearms were seized.

Espinosa said one of the guns presumably belonged to Franco, who was allegedly fighting with the man over the woman’s attention. Police didn’t say whether there were injuries.

The Rays didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Franco, 23, missed the entire 2024 season after he was placed on the restricted list regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

He’s scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 12.

Franco has refused to speak to the media. He’s only said, "Everything is in God’s hands."

He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. He has not played in a game since Aug. 12, 2023.

He was placed on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off any of the pay he was receiving while on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.