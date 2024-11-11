Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Rays

Rays' Wander Franco, who is awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges, arrested after armed incident, police say

Franco missed entire 2024 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco, who awaits trial in the Dominican Republic over sexual abuse allegations, was arrested in the country for his involvement in an armed altercation, police said Monday.

The incident occurred in the parking lot in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican police spokesperson Meregirdo Espinosa told the Associated Press. The baseball player was arrested Sunday along with another man and woman. Police said two firearms were seized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wander Franco vs Guardians

Wander Franco (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/File)

Espinosa said one of the guns presumably belonged to Franco, who was allegedly fighting with the man over the woman’s attention. Police didn’t say whether there were injuries.

The Rays didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Franco, 23, missed the entire 2024 season after he was placed on the restricted list regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

Wander Franco in the DR

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, center, who faces an accusation of molesting an underage girl, arrives in court in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on Jan. 5, 2024. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

FREDDIE FREEMAN SAYS DODGERS PLAYER'S WIFE NEEDED STITCHES AFTER GETTING HIT BY BEER CAN AT PARADE

He’s scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 12.

Franco has refused to speak to the media. He’s only said, "Everything is in God’s hands."

He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. He has not played in a game since Aug. 12, 2023.

Wander Franco

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco is facing an investigation into alleged inappropriate relationships with minors. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was placed on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off any of the pay he was receiving while on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.