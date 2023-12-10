Ravens' Tylan Wallace breaks several tackles for incredible game-winning punt-return TD

The Baltimore Ravens look even more dangerous after their electric win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, and it’s victories like these that go a long way when it comes playoff time.

It came down to the very end for the two teams. After battling in regulation, they needed overtime to decide the winner. Rams punter Ethan Evans booted the ball away to Ravens punt returner Tylan Wallace.

Wallace got a couple of blocks as some Rams defenders slipped on the wet field of M&T Bank Stadium. He spun around one defender and stayed in bounds as others were trying to push him out. He somehow stayed on his feet when someone dove for his feet. By the time he got to the Rams’ 25-yard line, he was all alone.

The Ravens won the game, 37-31.

"Main thing for me, especially with the weather, I just need to catch it first before anything," Wallace told reporters. "But on that play, we had the return set up, and I was like, you know, this is the perfect opportunity to put the game away."

Wallace was in the game for an injured Devin Duvernay.

Baltimore went ahead in the game late in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers. The two then completed the 2-point conversion to go up three points. But Matthew Stafford was able to lead the Rams to a field goal on the next drive to force overtime.

Jackson had 316 passing yards and three touchdowns in the game. Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Isaiah Likely each had a touchdown catch. Beckham led the team with four catches for 97 yards.

Stafford had three touchdown passes in the game. One each to Cooper Kupp, Davis Allen and Demarcus Robinson. Kupp led the team with eight catches for 115 yards. Kyren Williams led the team in rushing with 114 yards on 25 carries.

Baltimore picked up its 10th win of the season, solidifying back-to-back double-digit win seasons. The Rams fell to 6-7.