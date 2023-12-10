Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck dead at 52

Wycheck played 11 seasons in the NFL

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Frank Wycheck, a Tennessee Titans legend, died Saturday at the age of 52, according to the Titans website. 

"At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN, home and hit his head on Saturday morning," reads a statement from the family and Wycheck’s PR team. "He was found unresponsive that afternoon." 

Frank Wycheck runs with the ball

Tight end Frank Wycheck #89 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during the game against the Houston Texans on December 21, 2003 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas.  The Titans won 27-24.    (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The family plans to "work with experts for on-going brain injury (TBI) and CTE research." 

After his playing career came to an end, Wycheck did color commentary for Titans radio and was a local sports talk radio host. Wycheck was inducted in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. 

An official statement is expected from the team at some point today, per the Titans website. 

Wycheck played 11 years in the NFL, spending eight of those with the Houston Oilers and the Tennessee Titans. 

Frank Wycheck runs with the ball

Frank Wycheck of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Raiders on Jan. 19, 2003, at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

He finished his career with 505 catches for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns. 

He’s most known for his role in the "Music City Miracle," when he threw a lateral across the field to Kevin Dyson, who went 75 yards for a touchdown to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the 1999 AFC wild card game. 

Wycheck retired at the age of 32 after a number of concussions contributed to him calling it quits. 

Frank Wycheck plays against the Steelers

Tennessee Titans' Frank Wycheck celebrates a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville, Jan. 11, 2003. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images )

"I did everything I set out to do and much more,'' Wycheck said at his retirement press conference, per the Titans website. "From a guy who wasn't even supposed to be in a training camp, let alone to where I ended up, I'm truly proud and I couldn't ask for anything more. It's been a truly great ride."

Wycheck leaves behind two adult daughters and three grandchildren.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.