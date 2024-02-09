Expand / Collapse search
Ravens stars praise Lamar Jackson for winning second MVP Award: 'He's one of one'

Jackson is one of 11 players with multiple MVPs

Ravens stars discuss Lamar Jackson's MVP season Video

Ravens stars discuss Lamar Jackson's MVP season

Baltimore Ravens stars Kyle Hamilton and Kyle Van Noy say quarterback Lamar Jackson is "one of one" after winning his second MVP Award.

The Baltimore Ravens' season did not end how they'd hoped, but one player has some hardware for his stellar season.

Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award Thursday night, becoming just the 11th player to be named MVP twice.

Jackson led his Ravens to a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson with MVP Award

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens poses for a portrait after winning MVP at the 13th Annual NFL Honors Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Ravens defensive stars Kyle Hamilton and Kyle Van Noy, who have signed on with Bounty as part of its Wingman program to cleanly enjoy wings during the Super Bowl, spoke about Jackson's honor.

"He deserves it. We get kind of numb to it seeing it every day, seeing the stuff he does, even in games. He’ll make a crazy play, and we’re just like ‘Damn, that’s Lamar,’" Hamilton told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. 

"But, outside looking in, he’s one of one. It’s a blessing to play with him and be able to watch him close and personal. It’s awesome, and I’m happy for him."

"He’s the MVP on the field and off the field," added Van Noy. "He does everything right. He’s an awesome teammate. He makes everybody feel included. He doesn’t make it about him. He makes it about the team, and I always respect that. 

Lamar Jackson slaps hands

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens high-fives a fan while heading into the locker room after the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

"And his play, everybody wants to complain about his stats. But when you watch the games, when you’re blowing people out, you’re not gonna have crazy stats because he played so good in a small amount of time. Like, ‘Oh, that’s the MVP right there.’ I think a lot of people are getting lost in stats and analytics these days. But if you watch the tape, you know Lamar is the MVP, and it showed by the votes he got."

That's high praise from Van Noy, who just completed his 10th NFL season and won two Super Bowls with Tom Brady.

Lamar Jackson vs Rams

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens reacts before a game against the  the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Van Noy wasn't yet ready to rank Jackson on his personal list yet. 

"I ain’t answering that question. You’re trying to get me now, too," he joked. "He’s obviously one of the best, that’s for sure."

Jackson threw for a career-high 3,678 yards and ran for another 821. His 5,258 career rushing yards are fourth all-time by a quarterback. He trails Michael Vick by only 851, so it's possible Jackson could surpass Vick in 2024.