Ravens rookie Nate Wiggins ruled out of game against Raiders days after being involved in car crash

The Ravens will welcome the Raiders to Baltimore Sunday looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking season-opening loss.

If the Ravens win for the first time in 2024, they will have to do so without one of their key players on defense.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that first-round draft pick Nate Wiggins will be sidelined for the Sept. 15 game against Las Vegas. The cornerback was involved in a car accident Wednesday.

Wiggins was officially ruled out with a neck injury. He did not participate in practice Thursday or Friday.

After Friday's practice, Harbaugh noted that Wiggins is considered "healthy" and "fine," but the team decided to keep him on the sideline for this Sunday's matchup.

"He's healthy. He's fine," Harbaugh said. "He's just not going to be able to play."

The coach later added, "It doesn't seem real serious."

Wiggins is the fourth Ravens player to be involved in a car crash over the summer. Star tight end Mark Andrews and defenders Kyle Van Noy and Josh Ross were the other players.

Wiggins finished a 27-20 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 5 with two tackles.

He played 17 defensive snaps.

It remains unclear whether Wiggins will play in Week 3 when the Ravens travel to Texas for a game against the Cowboys.

Harbaugh suggested the team and doctors are taking a wait-and-see approach.

"If you want to be honest. The doctors don't know, and they're the doctors," Harbaugh said. "We'll see."

