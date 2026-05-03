Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens coach lays challenge to Diego Pavia after team signed him as undrafted free agent

Jesse Minter says Pavia must prove himself like all undrafted rookies competing for a spot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
What's REALLY Behind Diego Pavia Going Undrafted? | The Ricky Cobb Show Video

What's REALLY Behind Diego Pavia Going Undrafted? | The Ricky Cobb Show

How does a Heisman Trophy runner-up, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and the man who led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season go completely undrafted?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens opened the door for polarizing undrafted quarterback Diego Pavia to compete for a roster spot after the team signed him to a contract.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter put the ball in Pavia’s hands to make the final roster before the summer is finished.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia walking off the field at FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia walks off the field against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 30, 2025. (Steve Roberts/Imagn Images)

"So now he's in the door and it's like, 'Show us what you can do,’" Minter told reporters on Saturday, via ESPN. "And just like all the undrafted rookies, that's what I would say."

Pavia will likely be competing for the third spot on the quarterback depth chart. Former UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano is also on the roster. Lamar Jackson is the starting quarterback and Tyler Huntley is his backup, as of now.

The SEC Offensive Player of the Year had 3,539 passing yards and 29 touchdowns as he helped put the Commodores back on the map. Vanderbilt was 10-3 last season and nearly made the College Football Playoff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter standing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter attends the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Pavia finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, losing to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza – who would go on to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. Pavia was also in the draft pool but teams’ failure to select him during the three-day event triggered some unfortunate history.

When Pavia finished second to Mendoza, he blasted Heisman Trophy voters.

"F-All the voters," he wrote with a thumbs-down emoji. "But…family for life."

He later apologized for the social media outburst.

The ex-Vandy star was the first Heisman Trophy finalist to not get drafted since 2014. The last person to fall into the category was former Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2013, finishing third in the voting.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia holding up a heart symbol at FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia holds up a heart symbol as he leaves the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 22, 2025. (Steve Roberts/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"(Pavia has) had some experiences that are learning experiences that he could learn from and be better from. I don't think anybody would dispute that," Minter said. "But when you talk to the people inside that building (at Vanderbilt) and what he's about as a player, he is showing up early every day and working really hard."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue