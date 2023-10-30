Rangers' Max Scherzer exits World Series Game 3 start with apparent back injury

Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer can’t catch a break.

The 39-year-old veteran left his World Series Game 3 start on Monday night with what appeared to be a back injury. And it may have come from a ground ball that hit off him at the end of the second inning.

With a runner on second base and two outs, Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas hit one right back at Scherzer, who was hit in his lower back. Third baseman Josh Jung was quick to scoop it up bare-handed and got Thomas out at first.

He would return for the bottom of the third, but once he came out to throw his warm-up pitches for the fourth, he was visibly grimacing and had to walk off the mound.

Scherzer shook his head all the way to the clubhouse as Jon Gray came out of the bullpen to take over on emergency notice.

It’s a tough situation for Scherzer, who fought hard to get back on the mound after suffering a strained teres major muscle, which led to him not pitching since Sept. 12 before finally returning in the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Scherzer’s injury was supposed to keep him on the bench for two months, but he worked hard to return and manager Bruce Bochy got him back out there right away.

Scherzer struggled a bit, giving up seven earned runs in 6.2 innings against Houston. However, he was having a good night in Game 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Scherzer’s night ended with just two hits and two walks allowed, no runs and one strikeout over three innings.