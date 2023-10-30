Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Rangers' Max Scherzer exits World Series Game 3 start with apparent back injury

Scherzer hit by comebacker in 2nd inning, which could've led to injury

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer can’t catch a break. 

The 39-year-old veteran left his World Series Game 3  start on Monday night with what appeared to be a back injury. And it may have come from a ground ball that hit off him at the end of the second inning. 

Max Scherzer walks off field with trainer

Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers walks off the field after leaving the game due to injury in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With a runner on second base and two outs, Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas hit one right back at Scherzer, who was hit in his lower back. Third baseman Josh Jung was quick to scoop it up bare-handed and got Thomas out at first.

He would return for the bottom of the third, but once he came out to throw his warm-up pitches for the fourth, he was visibly grimacing and had to walk off the mound. 

Scherzer shook his head all the way to the clubhouse as Jon Gray came out of the bullpen to take over on emergency notice.

Max Scherzer speaks with coaches and trainers

Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers relieves Max Scherzer due to injury in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s a tough situation for Scherzer, who fought hard to get back on the mound after suffering a strained teres major muscle, which led to him not pitching since Sept. 12 before finally returning in the ALCS against the Houston Astros

Scherzer’s injury was supposed to keep him on the bench for two months, but he worked hard to return and manager Bruce Bochy got him back out there right away. 

Scherzer struggled a bit, giving up seven earned runs in 6.2 innings against Houston. However, he was having a good night in Game 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Max Scherzer grimaces

Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers walks off the field after the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Scherzer’s night ended with just two hits and two walks allowed, no runs and one strikeout over three innings.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.