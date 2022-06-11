Expand / Collapse search
New York Rangers
Rangers fan who knocked out Lightning fan after Game 5 loss feared video of altercation would go viral: Report

The 29-year-old Staten Island man received a lifetime ban from Madison Square Garden

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New York Rangers fan who received a lifetime ban from Madison Square Garden after sucker-punching a rival fan following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-1 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night admitted to police he feared video of the altercation would go viral on social media, according to a report. 

James Anastasio, the 29-year-old Staten Island man facing multiple criminal charges for assault, voiced concern to an NYPD officer that the video would go viral, the New York Post reported, citing Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Hannah Dionne.

Fans cheer during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden June 3, 2022, in New York City. 

Fans cheer during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden June 3, 2022, in New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"This may be on the internet. Oh f---," Anastasio reportedly said. 

He was right. 

RANGERS’ FAN ARRESTED AFTER VICIOUS ATTACK ON LIGHTNING FAN FOLLOWING TAMPA BAY’S GAME 5 VICTORY 

According to the report, Anastasio was given a supervised release order after his arraignment Saturday and is due back in court later this month. 

Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers had been undefeated for eight straight games until Thursday’s loss, released a statement Friday condemning the incident.  

New York Rangers fans walk to the arena prior to Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Madison Square Garden June 1, 2022, in New York City. 

New York Rangers fans walk to the arena prior to Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Madison Square Garden June 1, 2022, in New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game — followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened," the statement said. 

"All guests — no matter what team they support — should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy."

Fans arrive prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden June 9, 2022, in New York City. 

Fans arrive prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden June 9, 2022, in New York City.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The statement added that Anastasio would receive a lifetime ban from MSG and all other affiliated venues.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com