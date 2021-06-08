Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Madison Square Garden reopening with Foo Fighters concert

The rock band will play on June 20

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 7Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

New York City's Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n' roll again.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will help re-open the famed arena with a concert on June 20 — the venue's first show in more than 460 days.

MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale Friday.

COACHELLA RETURNING IN APRIL 2022

"We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year," Dave Grohl said in a statement. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD."

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN RETURNING TO BROADWAY IN JUNE

Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.

On Our Radar