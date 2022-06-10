Rangers' Jacob Trouba ignites social media frenzy over missed hit on Lightning's Ondrej Palat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been praised by fans in the postseason for his tough and gritty play but those on the other side of the bench haven’t been too pleased.

During Thursday night's 3-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning , Trouba was gearing up for a big hit against Ondrej Palat near the blue line when the veteran winger ducked the hit, sending Trouba to the boards right in front of the Rangers bench.

Social media erupted over the missed hit after a replay appeared to show Trouba leading with his elbow – a potentially dangerous moment if he had made contact.

Trouba is no stranger to controversial hits .

During Game 7 of the Rangers' second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis was on the receiving end of one of Trouba’s big hits. He would not return to the game after the first period and said he believed he suffered a concussion from the hit.

