Randle of Giants' WRs: Not a coverage that can stop us

The New York Giants haven't had the chance to get all three of their top wide receivers in action during recent training camp practices, but when they return to action for the start of the regular season, Giants receiver Rueben Randle can't envision a coverage that can stop them.

"I'd say close to unstoppable," Randle told the NY Daily News on Thursday. "Just the type of players we have on this side of the ball, if we can protect Eli (Manning), give us time to get open downfield, there's not really a coverage you can put out there to stop us."

Randle has missed practice time lately after checking out of the preseason opener only a few plays in with what the team is referring to as knee tendinitis. Randle claims that he has been dealing with this since high school, but that there is no reason to worry about his status going forward.

"No, no, no," he said. "Just some rest and treatment and everything will be fine. I guess pounding on it every day kind of flared it up a little bit. Letting it calm down a little bit is going to help it out."

Randle had his best season in his NFL career in 2014, catching 71 passes for 938 yards and three touchdowns. We all know what Odell Beckham Jr. accomplished. Add Victor Cruz to the mix and Randle might be on to something. As he alluded to, the pass protection will be key.

