Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams' Aaron Donald told team he was retiring: report

Donald won his first Super Bowl back in February

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times with seven All-Pro selections. 

He is legitimately in the conversation for the best defensive football player of all time. But there was won thing missing, though, up until February: a Super Bowl ring.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams reacts following a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams reacts following a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Donald had reportedly thought about retiring with a ring if it were to happen. Once it did, he was reportedly content with going out on top.

NFL Network reported that Donald's agent sent a letter to the Los Angeles Rams informing the team of his decision to retire.

The letter was also addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but the team never sent it to the league.

Head coach Sean McVay never believed Donald would actually retire. So the Rams decided to discuss more dollars with Donald.

The defensive tackle was at peace with his decision, but when initial conversations about a raise went well, it forced him to do some second-guessing.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES RAMS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE

The sides discussed a new contract several times over the next few days, and eventually reached a deal where Donald would receive a $40 million raise without even extending him any more years.

The new deal gives Donald $95 million over the next three seasons.

Donald could have walked into the sunset on top of the world — instead, he'll be bullying himself through the Buffalo Bills' offensive line, likely sacking quarterback Josh Allen at least once in Thursday's NFL season opener, with the end goal to adorn another finger with a second Super Bowl ring.

The new deal gives Aaron Donald $95 million over the next three seasons.

The new deal gives Aaron Donald $95 million over the next three seasons. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Rams kick off against the Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.