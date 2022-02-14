Super Bowl 2022: Aaron Donald points to ring finger after game-sealing play, emotional after Rams win

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald put the exclamation point on the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

On 4th down and the clock winding down, Donald was involved in the game-sealing play on quarterback Joe Burrow to end the Bengals’ season. When the defensive tackle got back up to celebrate, he was pointing to his finger to signal it was his time for a Super Bowl ring.

Donald finished with two sacks and two tackles for a loss in the 23-20 victory.

The big defensive tackle was in tears after the game.

Rumors swirled before kickoff that Donald could be looking to retire if the Rams won. NBC broadcasters Rodney Harrison and Michele Tafoya both mentioned the possibility before the game.

"He’s big on legacy," Harrison said during the live broadcast. "He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire."

Donald told Tafoya after the win he wasn’t quite sure yet.

The 30-year-old is already considered to be one of the greatest defenders in league history.

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks, and all-decade honors for the 2010s.

This past season, Donald racked up 84 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.