Aaron Donald gets big raise from Rams after Super Bowl run: report

Aaron Donald won his first Super Bowl ring with the Rams last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly made Aaron Donald the highest-paid defensive player in the league following the team’s Super Bowl victory in February over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donald, a fearsome defensive tackle and seven-time First-Team All-Pro, agreed to a reworked contract Monday that will keep him in a Rams uniform through the 2024 season. 

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams pushes Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals out of bounds in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. 

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams pushes Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals out of bounds in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

According to the NFL Network, Donald is getting a $40 million raise. He’s set to receive $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

Los Angeles announced the extension but didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

"What’s up this is Aaron Donald. I’m locked back in," the defensive star said. "Let’s go get us another ring. Why not? At SoFi Stadium, getting the chills just thinking about it. Let’s go to work."

Donald has been one of the best defensive players to take the football field in recent memory.

Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Since joining the Rams in 2014, Donald has played in at least 16 games seven out of the eight years he’s been playing. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight pro seasons.

He had 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2021.

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald holds the George Halas trophy after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald holds the George Halas trophy after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He contemplated retiring from the NFL after winning the Super Bowl a few months ago. But now, it seems he’s locked and loaded for another potential championship run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.