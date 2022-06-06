Aaron Donald gets big raise from Rams after Super Bowl run: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly made Aaron Donald the highest-paid defensive player in the league following the team’s Super Bowl victory in February over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donald, a fearsome defensive tackle and seven-time First-Team All-Pro, agreed to a reworked contract Monday that will keep him in a Rams uniform through the 2024 season.

According to the NFL Network, Donald is getting a $40 million raise. He’s set to receive $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles announced the extension but didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

"What’s up this is Aaron Donald. I’m locked back in," the defensive star said. "Let’s go get us another ring. Why not? At SoFi Stadium, getting the chills just thinking about it. Let’s go to work."

ODELL BECKHAM JR BEING RECRUITED BY MULTIPLE PLAYERS AND TEAMS

Donald has been one of the best defensive players to take the football field in recent memory.

Since joining the Rams in 2014, Donald has played in at least 16 games seven out of the eight years he’s been playing. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight pro seasons.

He had 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He contemplated retiring from the NFL after winning the Super Bowl a few months ago. But now, it seems he’s locked and loaded for another potential championship run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.