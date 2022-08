Los Angeles Rams 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, but the road back to the Big Game isn’t the easiest thing to overcome.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford are back with Aaron Donald holding down the defense. The team also added Bobby Wagner to the star-studded defense too.

The Rams will certainly contend for back-to-back championships.

Read below for the Rams' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 8, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 3, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5: Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct. 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11: Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 13: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 8, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams @ Green By Packers, Dec. 19, 2022

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16: Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, Dec. 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 18: Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD