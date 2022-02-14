Expand / Collapse search
Rams general manager 'not buying' Aaron Donald retirement reports: 'He’ll get bored and need something to do'

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Minutes before Super Bowl LVI kicked off on Sunday night, reports surfaced that superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald could retire if the Los Angeles Rams came away with a victory.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts following a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts following a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Rams pulled out a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and after the game, Donald was asked about the reports, but he responded by saying that he was "just in the moment right now."

Rams general manager Les Snead, who drafted Donald No. 13 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, spoke to NFL.com following the team’s win, and he said that he doesn’t believe the seven-time All-Pro player is ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

"He’ll sleep on it and see, but I’m not buying it," Snead said told NFL Media. "He’s a young kid. He’ll get bored and need something to do."

During the 2021 postseason, Donald came away with 3.5 sacks and nine QB hits. He sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice and had a hit on him on fourth-and-1 that sealed the victory for the Rams.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In eight seasons, Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He can now walk away from the game after adding a Super Bowl championship to his Hall of Fame resume.

