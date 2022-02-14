Rams general manager 'not buying' Aaron Donald retirement reports: 'He’ll get bored and need something to do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minutes before Super Bowl LVI kicked off on Sunday night, reports surfaced that superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald could retire if the Los Angeles Rams came away with a victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams pulled out a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and after the game, Donald was asked about the reports, but he responded by saying that he was "just in the moment right now."

Rams general manager Les Snead, who drafted Donald No. 13 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, spoke to NFL.com following the team’s win, and he said that he doesn’t believe the seven-time All-Pro player is ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

AARON DONALD POINTS TO RING FINGER AFTER GAME-SEALING PLAY, EMOTIONAL AFTER RAMS WIN

"He’ll sleep on it and see, but I’m not buying it," Snead said told NFL Media. "He’s a young kid. He’ll get bored and need something to do."

During the 2021 postseason, Donald came away with 3.5 sacks and nine QB hits. He sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice and had a hit on him on fourth-and-1 that sealed the victory for the Rams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In eight seasons, Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He can now walk away from the game after adding a Super Bowl championship to his Hall of Fame resume.