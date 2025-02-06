Raiders' Maxx Crosby shares admiration for Trump, details relationship with president: 'Treated me incredible'

President Trump is expected to be heading down to the Big Easy for Super Bowl LIX, and Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby expects nothing less from the man he came to know through sports.

Trump has been spotted at numerous sporting events over the years, including NFL games, UFC fights and more.

Crosby, who was on radio row in New Orleans on behalf of SAXX Underwear, spoke to Fox News Digital about meeting the president and how they've built a relationship since then.

"He’s a huge sports fan in general," Crosby said. "I’ve been to UFC events with him, sat and watched fights with him in the back, and he’s like one of us. That’s just his personality.

"Having a guy like that leading is incredible, and [he’s] being a part of everyday life. It’s not like you don’t see him anywhere. He’s out with people, which is awesome to see."

Crosby touched on feeling safe in New Orleans, especially considering the terror attack on historic Bourbon Street on New Year's Day. Having upwards of 100,000 people traveling to the city, let alone the president eventually making his way to Caesars Superdome for the "Big Game," has led to increased security measures that create an environment sports fans can enjoy.

Sports is how Crosby and Trump connected, and the former called himself "blessed" to be able to say he has a relationship with the President of the United States.

"It’s unbelievable," Crosby explained. "I never thought that would be a thing in my life. I’ve been blessed enough to have friends like Dana White, guys who are friends with [Trump]. Just happened to cross paths."

Crosby expressed his fandom of Trump shortly after a July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on his campaign trail. Crosby referred to Trump as the GOAT in a post on X that day.

Crosby said his relationship with Trump, or anyone for that matter, is never influenced by outside noise. He'd rather interact with the person himself, and found that, like he said, Trump's personality just matched the energy he has.

"To be honest, we’re all human beings at the end of the day, regardless of position, what you’ve been through," Crosby said. "Life is life, everybody has things they go through. Everyone has adversity, everyone has mistakes. But it’s about where your feet are at, and I think he’s done an incredible job with that. My relationship with him, I’ve been with him multiple times, and it’s been incredible.

"I’m not the person that likes to judge by what other people say – I like to make my own judgments for myself. So, he’s treated me incredible every time I’ve been with him."

MAXX AND SAXX MADE PERFECT SENSE

When Saxx Underwear wanted to partner with Crosby, he found it a no-brainer, considering the name. But it's what they've done together, impacting the next generation of athletes with NIL deals, that has him excited to talk about it during Super Bowl week.

"Just the alignment from top to bottom, how much they poured into what I believe in," Crosby said of the partnership. "Helping out with NIL deals for guys at Eastern Michigan, UNLV. Helping out and giving back to places I care about. And best underwear in the game, period.

"I wear it every single day, and we aligned in many ways. They’ve been incredible."

