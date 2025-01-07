Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders fire head coach Antonio Pierce: reports

Pierce was hired full-time after serving in an interim role during the 2023 campaign

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The Las Vegas Raiders will be searching for another head coach this offseason, as they have reportedly let Antonio Pierce go after one full season, according to multiple reports.

Pierce was retained as the team's full-time head coach after taking over in an interim role for Josh McDaniels, who was fired midway through the 2023 campaign. 

Raiders players showed more fight when he took over, and owner Mark Davis took that into account when conducting his head coaching search last offseason. 

However, after going 4-13 in a tumultuous season, the Raiders will be back on the hunt to find the right coach to continue the team's rebuild.

This is a developing story. More to come…

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

