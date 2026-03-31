Raiders coach Klint Kubiak favors veteran QB, hesitant to start rookie early in season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas may be Fernando Mendoza’s first NFL stop. But if he joins the Raiders as a rookie, his jersey may stay clean early if coach Klint Kubiak has his way.

Mendoza led Indiana to its first College Football Playoff national title in January and is widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, a selection held by the Raiders.

Klint Kubiak was named the Raiders head coach in February, shortly after helping to lead the Seattle Seahawks to the franchise's second Super Bowl title as offensive coordinator.

Kubiak believes rookie quarterbacks benefit from learning from an experienced player before seeing game action.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Ideally, you don't want him to start from Day 1," Kubiak told reporters Tuesday. "You'd love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That's in a perfect world. It doesn't always work out that way. Sometimes they have to play from Day 1, and it's our job as coaches to get them ready to go. I think it does help the player if they can sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show."

MAXX CROSBY’S WIFE REACTS TO RAVENS TRADE FALLOUT WITH THREE-WORD MESSAGE

Aidan O'Connell is the only other quarterback on the Raiders's roster after the team traded Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett signed with the Panthers. Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson are among the veterans who remain unsigned.

The Raiders’ playoff win drought dates to the 2002 season, when the franchise won the AFC championship.

Kubiak pointed to Fernando Mendoza’s track record when asked about the quarterback.

"He's a national champion. He's a winner," Kubiak said of Mendoza. "He's quick. He's intelligent."

On defense, the Raiders still have five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby after his trade to Baltimore was voided because he failed a physical.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kubiak said he smiled when general manager John Spytek gave him the news about the nixed deal.

"We got Maxx back. Are you kidding me? That's great. Our team just got better," Kubiak said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.