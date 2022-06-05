Expand / Collapse search
French Open
Published

Rafael Nadal's future in question due to foot injury after French Open win

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rafael Nadal will now turn his attention to Wimbledon and his foot after winning his 14th French Open title Sunday against Casper Ruud, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

The foot issue didn’t appear to bother Nadal in his straight-set victory over Ruud. But it was bothering him more than he let on, raising questions about whether he will play in England. 

He said after the match he will try treatment to lessen the pain but acknowledged he may have to undergo surgery and eventually make "a decision about what’s the next step in my future."

"It’s obvious that, with the circumstances that I am playing, I can’t, and I don’t want to keep going," said Nadal, 36..

Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

He told the crowd at Roland Garros he will try to push through as long as possible

"I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going," he said.

Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Nadal moved to 14-0 in finals at Roland Garros and 112-3 overall in the tournament.

Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam titles are the most in the men’s division in the Open era. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic each have 20. Pete Sampras is third on the list with 14.

Overall, Nadal has as many Grand Slam titles as Steffi Graf, who had 22 during her career. Margaret Court has 24 and Serena Williams has 23. Nadal has posted 82 consecutive wins on clay, the longest streak on any surface in the Open era.

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts as he defeats Norway's Casper Ruud in the final match of the French Open at Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Paris. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. 

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts as he defeats Norway's Casper Ruud in the final match of the French Open at Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Paris. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.  (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

He’s now won five of the last six French Open tournaments. He lost to Djokovic in the semifinals in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.