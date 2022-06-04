Expand / Collapse search
French Open
Published

Billie Jean King Receives France’s highest civilian honor on 50th anniversary of French Open triumph

Billie Jean King was honored on the 50th anniversary of her French Open win over Evonne Goolagong

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Women’s tennis legend Billie Jean King received France’s highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor, on Friday at Elysee Palace.

Former tennis player Billie Jean King of the United States talks to the media on Day 14 at Roland Garros on June 04, 2022 in Paris, France.

IGA SWIATEK WINS 2022 FRENCH OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL SECOND TITLE AT ROLAND GARROS

King, 78, received the honor for her contributions to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of the LGBTQ people in athletics, per the AP. She was awarded her medal by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mary McNulty, Billy Jean King and Ilana Kloss watch Iga Swiatek of Poland against Coco Gauff of The United States during the Women’s Singles final match on Day 14 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 04, 2022 in Paris, France. 

The 12-time Grand Slam and 1972 French Open champion was present at this year’s tournament to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her win over Evonne Goolagong.

Billie Jean King is honored on Center Court during day 12 of the French Open 2022, second tennis Grand Slam of the year at Stade Roland Garros on June 2, 2022 in Paris, France. 

King helped start the Virginia Slims Tour for professional women players, which led to the creation of the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973, the organizing body for women’s professional tennis.