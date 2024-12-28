Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Professional boxer Paul Bamba dead at 35, days after winning title bout

Bamba won 14 fights by way of knockout this year

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Professional boxer Paul Bamba unexpectedly died just days after being crowned WBA Gold Cruiserweight champion, his manager and family announced on social media. He was 35. 

R&B singer and songwriter Ne-Yo issued a joint statement with Bamba’s family on social media Friday confirming the news of his passing. A cause of death was not revealed. 

Pair of red boxing gloves hanging on the wall

Bamba had a 19-3 record with 18 knockouts, 14 of which came in 2024.  (Adobe Stock)

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives," the statement posted on Instagram read. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief." 

Bamba signed with Ne-Yo’s management company this year. He broke Mike Tyson’s record just six days prior to his death when he won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight championship to win 14 fights – all knockouts – in a single year. 

"This year I set out with a goal. I did just that," Bamba said in a post on Instagram after the fight. 

MIKE TYSON FACES $1.5 MILLION LAWSUIT OVER ALLEGED CONTRACT VIOLATION IN ORDER TO FIGHT JAKE PAUL

"Wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to, overcame and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances. 14 fights. 14 knockouts ending with the WBA GOLD cruiserweight world title," he continued. 

"Blessed to have my family, my team and all my supporters along the way. That being said if you got what some might call an ‘outlandish goal’ GO chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn’t as brave as you, prove people wrong!"

Boxing gloves in ring

Boxing gloves laying on a mat inside a boxing ring.  (Fernando Lavoz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Reuters, Bamba had a 19-3 record with 18 knockouts, 14 of which came in 2024. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.